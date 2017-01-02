Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Insider Sells $90,660.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $90,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at 14.90 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.29 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $49,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 151.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after buying an additional 2,611,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,511,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,969,000 after buying an additional 2,236,823 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

