Insider Selling: Neogen Corporation (NEOG) VP Sells $1,421,064.00 in Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Terri A. Morrical sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,421,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,229.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.00 on Monday. Neogen Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. Neogen Corporation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,176,000 after buying an additional 72,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,529,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after buying an additional 183,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 938,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen Corporation

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

