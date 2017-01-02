Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) CEO Sells $3,940,860.42 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Carl Bass sold 52,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $3,940,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 74.01 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.47 billion. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The company earned $489.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 69,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 250,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 636,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 454,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 273,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

