Insider Buying: SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,963.16 in Stock

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 12,002 shares of SMTC Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $18,963.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) opened at 1.53 on Monday. SMTC Corporation has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SMTC Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

SMTC Corporation Company Profile

SMTC Corporation (SMTC) is a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s manufacturing services include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), production, enclosure fabrication, systems integration and testing services, configuration to order, build to order and direct order fulfillment.

