Insider Buying: Castle Brands Inc (ROX) CEO Buys $35,500.00 in Stock

Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) CEO Richard Lampen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,303.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Richard Lampen bought 40,000 shares of Castle Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00.

Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) opened at 0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Castle Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s market cap is $122.33 million.

ROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Castle Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,737,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the second quarter worth about $179,000.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc develops and markets premium and super premium brands in the beverage alcohol categories. The Company is engaged in the sale of premium beverage alcohol. Its beverage alcohol categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka and tequila. Its brands include Gosling’s rum, Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer, Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy ready-to-drink cocktail, Jefferson’s bourbon, Jefferson’s Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson’s The Manhattan: Barrel Finished Cocktail, Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson’s Presidential Select, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady’s Irish Cream, Boru vodka, Tierras tequila, Celtic Honey liqueur and Gozio amaretto.

