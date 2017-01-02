INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) by 89.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in INC Research Holdings were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in INC Research Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,467,000 after buying an additional 1,087,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in INC Research Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in INC Research Holdings by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,690,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,446,000 after buying an additional 659,355 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in INC Research Holdings by 25.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after buying an additional 299,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in INC Research Holdings by 39.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,073,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after buying an additional 302,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) remained flat at $52.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 320,359 shares of the company traded hands. INC Research Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.89 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that INC Research Holdings, Inc. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

