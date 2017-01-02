Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.02% on Monday, hitting $122.46. 830,406 shares of the stock traded hands. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-shares-sold-by-kanawha-capital-management-llc/1138257.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,142,093.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.