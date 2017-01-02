Huber Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,710,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,965 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 305.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 10,769,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,840,000 after buying an additional 8,115,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ally Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,081,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,868,000 after buying an additional 6,282,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 61.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,957,000 after buying an additional 4,658,743 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 602.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,045,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 3,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) traded down 0.94% on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,089 shares. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The stock’s market cap is $9.13 billion.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, is a franchise in the Internet, telephone, mobile and mail banking market. The Company operates through three segments: Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations and Mortgage operations.

