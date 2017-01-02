Huber Capital Management LLC Has $62,655,000 Position in Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the period. Government Properties Income Trust accounts for 2.5% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $62,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOV. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,070,000.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) opened at 19.065 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.262 and a beta of 1.04.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company earned $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huber Capital Management LLC Has $62,655,000 Position in Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/huber-capital-management-llc-has-62655000-position-in-government-properties-income-trust-gov/1138068.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, October 31st. FBR & Co set a $25.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to Government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington West Virginia and Wyoming, among others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.