Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Hub Group, Inc. is a full service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage and comprehensive logistics services.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.11.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) opened at 43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company earned $932.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 103.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Hub Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. The Company operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents who enter into contractual arrangements with Mode LLC.

