HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) opened at 31.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.08. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.38. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, SVP Susan C. Greenwald sold 6,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $177,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 212,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

