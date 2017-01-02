Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Raised to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $119.51 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.08. 4,149,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Raised to Sell at Vetr Inc.” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/home-depot-inc-the-hd-raised-to-sell-at-vetr-inc/1138491.html.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.87 per share, with a total value of $1,948,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,307.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.