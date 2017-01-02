Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Home Bancorp an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) opened at 38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.23. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John A. Hendry purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,246.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $350,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 30 banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

