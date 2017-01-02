Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,098 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,098 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $52,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 120,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 789,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 195,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) remained flat at $50.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,734 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy H. Cai-Lee sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $89,830.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc (East West) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Retail Banking segment focuses primarily on retail operations through the Bank’s branch network.

