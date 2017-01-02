Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $140,314,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,821 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 2.4% of Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $140,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its position in Baidu by 37.7% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 144,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Baidu by 87.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 338,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $149,605,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 164.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $188.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.42.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

