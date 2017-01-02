Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) opened at 14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

In other news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 12,300 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $151,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 1,786,744 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $21,012,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp by 48.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 537,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp during the third quarter valued at $12,295,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce Corp

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

