Henderson Group PLC Holds Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Henderson Group PLC maintained its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) traded up 0.11% on Monday, hitting $122.42. 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.23 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/henderson-group-plc-holds-stake-in-the-travelers-companies-inc-trv/1138392.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,134,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.19 per share, for a total transaction of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.