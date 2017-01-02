HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of HCP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 3,115.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 3,985,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm’s market cap is $13.91 billion. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCP. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

