TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) opened at 17.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Upgraded at TheStreet” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/hawthorn-bancshares-inc-hwbk-upgraded-at-thestreet/1137974.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,966.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Its activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.