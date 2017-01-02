Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. WallachBeth Capital lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Akorn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at 21.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $39.46.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $284 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akorn will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Akorn by 4.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Akorn by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akorn Company Profile
Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.
