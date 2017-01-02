GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 498,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 29,574 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,442,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) remained flat at $66.68 during midday trading on Monday. 967,732 shares of the company traded hands. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.92 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $126,699.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $484,562.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

