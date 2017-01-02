GMT Capital Corp Has $17,496,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

GMT Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,768 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Luxfer Holdings PLC worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC by 38.4% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 669,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) traded down 3.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 11,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Luxfer Holdings PLC had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GMT Capital Corp Has $17,496,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/gmt-capital-corp-has-17496000-stake-in-luxfer-holdings-plc-lxfr/1138184.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a global materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. Its segments include Elektron division and Gas Cylinders division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.