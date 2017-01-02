Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 85.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 373.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 1,033,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/globus-medical-inc-gmed-shares-bought-by-paradigm-capital-management-inc-ny/1138156.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.