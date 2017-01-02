GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo should continue to see a strong performance in all of its business segments – Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Also, the company’s diversified base and presence in different geographical areas should help support revenues. We are positive on Glaxo’s efforts to develop its pipeline. The performance of new products as well as of those acquired from Novartis has been encouraging. These should help support the top line and ease the impact of the loss of Advair sales. However, Glaxo’s shares have underperformed the Large Cap Pharma industry in the last six months. Challenges persist in the form of stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure, which will continue to impact the company’s performance. In particular, pricing dynamics and competitive pressure will affect Advair sales.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) opened at 38.51 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,533.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $931,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 36.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

