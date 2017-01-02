Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gigamon were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIMO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gigamon by 300.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gigamon by 150.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gigamon by 84.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 472,659 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Gigamon Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gigamon Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/gigamon-inc-gimo-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp/1138152.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Gigamon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gigamon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $191,077.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,481.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $3,279,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at $647,010.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers solutions that deliver visibility and control of traffic across networks. The Company’s Visibility Fabric solution consists of a distributed system of nodes that enable a level of visibility, modification and control of network traffic. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables the delivery of network, data as a service, for multiple security tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.