GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of California Water Service Group Holding (CWT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group Holding were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in California Water Service Group Holding by 75.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group Holding by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in California Water Service Group Holding by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group Holding during the second quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in California Water Service Group Holding by 3.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) traded down 1.17% during trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,536 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.63. California Water Service Group Holding has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business earned $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. California Water Service Group Holding had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group Holding will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on California Water Service Group Holding from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised California Water Service Group Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on California Water Service Group Holding in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

California Water Service Group Holding Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii through its subsidiaries. It operates through supply and distribution of water, and providing water-related utility services segment. Its business comprises the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection.

