GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2,207,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,448,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,686,000 after buying an additional 1,033,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,969,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,163,000 after buying an additional 4,289,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,482,000 after buying an additional 1,454,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,367,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,127,000 after buying an additional 1,259,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,304,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,246,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.41. 941,145 shares of the company were exchanged. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business earned $939.50 million during the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $480,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $819,327.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

