Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 1,549.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded down 0.94% during trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 610,757 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $105.97.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts Company from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher acquired 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.24 per share, with a total value of $267,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

