Geneva Advisors LLC Has $2,708,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,124,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,480,000 after buying an additional 2,645,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,546,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,864,000 after buying an additional 1,679,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,309,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,529,000 after buying an additional 1,167,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,294,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,466,000 after buying an additional 1,144,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,943,000 after buying an additional 921,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,083 shares. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $72.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/geneva-advisors-llc-has-2708000-position-in-general-mills-inc-gis/1138467.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.