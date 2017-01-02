General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Increased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 0.95% during trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,083 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

