Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2016 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $20.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.12. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2016 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-biogen-inc-biib-issued-by-leerink-swann/1137830.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.70. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-biogen-inc-biib-issued-by-leerink-swann/1137830.html.

In related news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total value of $81,728.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.