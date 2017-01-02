Fission Uranium Co Npv (FCUUF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium Co Npv (NASDAQ:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Shares of Fission Uranium Co Npv (NASDAQ:FCUUF) opened at 0.4843 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Fission Uranium Co Npv has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $234.44 million.

