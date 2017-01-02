Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 485.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 330,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 468,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 639,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,459,000 after buying an additional 601,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,832,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,017,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded up 1.47% on Monday, reaching $142.11. 440,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $134.39 and a 52-week high of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm earned $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

