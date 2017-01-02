Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,219,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,336,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 49.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,117,830 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.19%.

WARNING: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Raised by Verity & Verity LLC” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/exxon-mobil-corporation-xom-stake-raised-by-verity-verity-llc/1138341.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $108.50) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.31 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $463,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.