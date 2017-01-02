Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Westport Resources Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 439.2% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) traded up 2.18% on Monday, reaching $77.24. 887,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

In other news, CEO Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,924,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.76 per share, for a total transaction of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,594.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

