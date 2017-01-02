Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Given $23.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Exterran Corporation’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran Corporation an industry rank of 139 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Howard Weil lowered shares of Exterran Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exterran Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Exterran Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exterran Corporation by 20.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exterran Corporation by 40.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Exterran Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Exterran Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Exterran Corporation Company Profile

Exterran Corporation is engaged in the provision of compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services and product sales.

