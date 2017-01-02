Eversource Energy (ES) Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. 1,447,375 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

