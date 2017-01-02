E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation were worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) remained flat at $34.65 on Monday. 1,587,366 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.72.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETFC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

