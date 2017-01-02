Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity Company an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) remained flat at $112.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 23,341 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. Erie Indemnity Company has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity Company had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company earned $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity Company will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s primary function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

