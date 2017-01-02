Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $86,677,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $50,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,770,000 after buying an additional 675,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,747,000 after buying an additional 520,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 318.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 405,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) traded up 0.33% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 679,134 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of office buildings throughout the United States. It operates in central business district properties and suburban properties segment. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 60 properties (over 130 buildings) with a combined of approximately 24 million square feet.

