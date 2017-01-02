Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Increases Stake in Terex Corporation (TEX)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) by 94.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,416 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Terex Corporation were worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Terex Corporation by 3,431.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Terex Corporation by 97.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Terex Corporation by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex Corporation by 70.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terex Corporation by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) traded down 1.68% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 829,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Terex Corporation had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Terex Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Terex Corporation from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terex Corporation from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, VP George Ellis sold 6,606 shares of Terex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $212,647.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,961.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of Terex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 310,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,239.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a lifting and material handling solutions company. The Company is focused on providing its operations and delivering solutions for a range of commercial applications, including the construction, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, transportation, energy and utility industries.

