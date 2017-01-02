Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $22,488,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,066 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,404,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,564,000 after buying an additional 521,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,434,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,530,000 after buying an additional 374,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,268,000 after buying an additional 365,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,614,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,094,000 after buying an additional 122,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,497,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,067,000 after buying an additional 261,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) remained flat at $54.44 during midday trading on Monday. 426,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $291,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,186.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Fitzpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $807,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit products and services through approximately 80 branches located throughout the state of California.

