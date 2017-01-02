Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (EBIO) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eleven Biotherapeutics an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 197.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 97,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 153.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 379,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Flagship Ventures Fund IV General Partner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) opened at 1.91 on Friday. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.40 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.08. The company earned $28.70 million during the quarter. Eleven Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eleven Biotherapeutics will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current year.

About Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.

