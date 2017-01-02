Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 340.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,407.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) remained flat at $78.76 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Cowen and Company cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.33 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.07 to $53.01 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.16.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $176,132.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,233.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha S. Smith sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $208,918.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

