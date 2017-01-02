Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,242 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. 10,629,302 shares of the stock traded hands. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The company’s market capitalization is $46.23 billion.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,242 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/edgemoor-investment-advisors-inc-sells-4242-shares-of-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi/1138286.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $24.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at $623,938,505.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.