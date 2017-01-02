Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 114,318 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,075,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after buying an additional 289,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 361.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 284,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,291 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business earned $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $891,183.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,051.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

