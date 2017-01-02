Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,076 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Ares Capital Corporation comprises 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 85,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,361,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 167,595 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 147,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) remained flat at $16.49 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,063 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Ares Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

