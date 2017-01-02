East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,291,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,943,000 after buying an additional 464,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,026,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,386,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 429,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 574,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $778,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) remained flat at $50.83 during trading on Monday. 564,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business earned $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund/1138229.html.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Wendy H. Cai-Lee sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $89,830.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,572.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc (East West) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Retail Banking segment focuses primarily on retail operations through the Bank’s branch network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.