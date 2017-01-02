Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 116.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) traded down 1.02% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 281,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The stock’s market cap is $335.20 million.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -1,399.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Akin sold 130,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $910,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

