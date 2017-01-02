Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 387,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 8.5% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,703 shares. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s market capitalization is $116.80 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In other news, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $11,578,757.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $3,982,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

